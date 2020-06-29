Not All “Meatless” Meats Good for Health, Environment

A Forbes article says science-backed claims that plant-based meats are healthier for both humans and the environment have sparked a wave of veganism. However, all may not be as it appears.

Sarah Galetti, the founder of vegan frozen food brand Tattooed Chef, says that many of the vegetarian meat products aren’t as clean as consumers think. Some of the brands that make an effort to mimic meat using scientifically engineered textures, smells, and flavors.

Among those ingredients is soy hemoglobin, which is made from genetically modified yeast, which is used in the product to look like blood.

The Burger King Whopper only has 30 more calories than the Impossible Whopper, the company’s “meatless” alternative.

The Whopper also as one more gram of saturated fat and is 270 milligrams lower in salt than the Impossible Whopper.

Research from the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology indicates that “among meat substitutes, veggie burgers are associated with the highest carbon dioxide emissions, coming in at 4.1 kilograms per kilogram of the product.”