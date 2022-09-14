North American Combines Continue Unit Sales Growth in August, Tractors Mixed

Combine sales grew for August in both the U.S. and Canada, while total tractors fell in the U.S., but grew in Canada, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. Total U.S. ag equipment unit sales rose above the five-year average for the first time since April 2022.

U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 11.7 percent for August compared to 2021, while combine sales for the month grew 25.8 percent to 790 units sold, making for a three-month growth streak for that segment.

In Canada, growth in all segments led Canadian unit sales to its first positive year-over-year month in unit sales since January 2022.

Overall unit sales in tractors were up 7.2 percent, and combine sales grew 33.1 percent to 221 units sold. Year-to-date farm tractor unit sales are down 6.7 percent in Canada, while harvesters cut their losses down to 13.7 percent.