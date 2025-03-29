Nominations Open for Purdue Women in Agriculture Awards

Purdue Women in Agriculture (WIA) is now accepting nominations for its 2025 Emerging Women in Agriculture Leadership Award, Achievement Award and Leadership Award.

These awards celebrate Indiana women who are leaders and innovators and have contributed to the success of Indiana agriculture. The Emerging Women in Agriculture Leadership Award honors a high school or undergraduate student. The Achievement and Leadership awards honor women who participate in an agricultural enterprise, agribusiness, farming or a commodity organization that operates in Indiana.

Previous Leadership Award winners include Julia Wickard (pictured above), Natasha Cox with Farm Credit Mid-America, Elisha Modisett Kemp with Corteva Agriscience, Beth Archer with AgrIInstitute, and Belinda Puetz with CountryMark.

“We are excited to continue our tradition of highlighting the accomplishments that women have made to agriculture in Indiana,” said Jenna Nees, WIA team co-chair and awards committee chair. “These awards are given to individuals who harness their skills, abilities and strengths to make a difference in the agriculture industry.”

Nominees must live in Indiana and be actively involved in agriculture. All who are making an impact in agriculture are encouraged to apply. A full list of eligibility requirements and submission guidelines for each award is available here.

Nomination applications with two letters of support are due May 1 to Jenna Nees at [email protected]. Award winners will be recognized at the Indiana State Fair during the Celebration of Ag ceremony.

If you need accommodations to submit an award nomination, or if you need an interpreter or translator, please contact Nees at 765-653-8411 or [email protected] by April 15.