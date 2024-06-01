Nominations for ISDA’s AgriVision Award Now Open

Beth Archer (center), Executive Director of AgriInstitute, receives the AgriVision Award from ISDA Director Don Lamb (left) and Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch (right), during a ceremony held at the 2023 Indiana State Fair. Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 AgriVision Award, the highest agricultural honor presented by the State of Indiana.

This award, now in its 18th year, was established by the lieutenant governor and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) to recognize Indiana’s agricultural leaders who are ensuring Indiana is, and remains, a global center for food and agricultural innovation and commercialization.

The AgriVision Award is open to any Indiana resident and all sectors of the agriculture industry—from bioenergy to livestock to the agbiosciences. Any person or organization may submit a nomination through July 1, 2024.

Previous AgriVision Award winners have included individuals who have made significant contributions to the agriculture industry, whether it’s developing a new technology, managing an agribusiness or organization, or working to address a global issue.

Award nominations will be accepted beginning June 1 and close on July 1. To nominate an individual, you must complete a form found on the ISDA website and email it to the department.

Once a winner has been selected, the award will be presented by Lt. Gov. Crouch and ISDA Director Lamb during the Celebration of Agriculture at the 2024 Indiana State Fair.

Previous AgriVision Award winners include:

Beth Archer and Cindy Hoye (2023)

Gary Truitt and Dr. Karen Plaut (2022)

Doug Leman and Dr. Robert Waltz (2021)

Garwood Orchards and MPS Egg Farms (2020)

Stan Poe family and Terry L. Tucker (2019)

Jerry Seger family and Tim and Jim Craig (2018)

Beth Bechdol and Dr. Jay Akridge (2017)

Dr. Bret Marsh and John Hardin (2016)

Don Orr and Don Villwock (2015)

Adam Moody (2014)

Norman McCowan (2013)

Kip Tom (2012)

Vic Lechtenberg (2011)

JoAnn Brouillette (2010)

Brian Reichert and John Swisher (2009)

Charles “Shorty” Whittington (2008)

Lawrence “Sonny” Beck (2007)

“This award is a way to recognize those individuals who continue to push Indiana agriculture to new heights,” said Indiana’s Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “It is my honor to serve as Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and to work alongside some of the best and brightest leaders in the state.”

“Indiana has many leaders that oversee agricultural production, business and technology across the state,” said Don Lamb, director of the State Department of Agriculture. “I look forward to honoring this year’s award recipients for their leadership and commitment to Indiana agriculture in August.”

