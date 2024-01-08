Nominate Your Local Fire Department to Win a Grain Bin Rescue Tube

Photo courtesy of Nationwide.

Rural fire fighters are often the first and only line of defense when someone becomes helplessly trapped in grain. Unfortunately, many fire departments lack the specialized rescue techniques and equipment necessary for a successful grain bin rescue.

In conjunction with Grain Bin Safety Week, which is coming up the third full week of February, Nationwide has teamed up with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), KC Supply, and others to award emergency first responders with grain rescue tubes and hands-on rescue training to help save lives.

Since 2014, the contest has received over 11,000 nominations and has awarded grain rescue tubes and hands-on rescue training to over 332 fire departments in over 32 states saving seven lives.

Dan Neenan, director of NECAS, travels with a state-of-the-art grain entrapment simulator and rescue tube to the winning locations to conduct the training session. Loaded on a 20-foot trailer and able to hold approximately 100 bushels of grain, the simulator is the perfect training ground.

This year’s Grain Bin Safety Week (Feb 18-24, 2024) is made possible in part by the generous support of Indiana Corn Marketing Council, Specialty Risk Insurance, Lutz Agency Inc., CHS and our many other partners.

What you can win

One (1) grain rescue tube, valued between $3,000 to $5,000.

One (1) six-hour grain entrapment rescue training session, at winner’s location, valued at up to $5,000.

The contest runs through April 30, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Only entries submitted during this time will be considered for the contest.

To enter, describe how your local fire department or emergency rescue team and community would benefit from grain entrapment training and a rescue tube, and how the tube and training could be shared with nearby departments.

Please include:

Your name

Occupation

Phone number

Mailing address

Email address

Name, address and phone number of the fire department or rescue team nomination

Nominations are accepted from the general public as well as from fire fighters who wish to nominate their own fire department. Employees and agents of Nationwide are not eligible to submit nominations for the contest.

Submit your entry during the contest:

Fill out an online form

Via email: [email protected]

Mail to: NECAS, Grain Bin Safety Week Contest, 8342 NICC Dr., Peosta, IA 52068

Limit one (1) entry per person, per email address and per household or department

Abbreviated rules

No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the contiguous United States and the District of Columbia, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules and prize descriptions. (PDF)

Sponsor: Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, 1100 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50391.

Source: Nationwide.