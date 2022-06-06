Ninety-two Percent of Corn Crop, 84 Percent of Soybeans Planted So Far in Indiana, Says USDA

website maker A corn field near Bengal, Indiana in Shelby County. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Corn and soybean plantings moved closer to completion across Indiana as farmers took advantage of the dry weather last week, with both crops ahead of their five-year averages.

So far, 92 percent of the expected corn crop has been planted according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, June 5, 2022. That’s an increase from 81 percent the week before.

This compares with 97 percent last year and 85 percent as an average over the past five years. Of the corn crop planted, 76 percent has emerged compared with 86 percent last year.

The USDA also shows that 84 percent of the expected soybean crop has been planted at this time, which is a rise from 70 percent the week before. This compares with 91 percent planted in 2021 and 75 percent over the past five-year average. Of the soybeans planted, 63 percent have emerged compared with 76 percent in 2021.

Of the corn crop in Indiana, 76 percent is rated either in good or excellent condition. Soybeans are at 73 percent and winter wheat is at 67 percent good or excellent condition.

Dry, warm weather provided ideal conditions for fieldwork last week, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the Indiana Field Office of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Soil moisture levels decreased from the previous week, with 89 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 71.5 degrees Fahrenheit, 4.3 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 1.48 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.32 inches, 0.73 inches below normal.

There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 5.

The warm temperatures and adequate soil moisture benefitted winter wheat growth, and winter wheat crop conditions improved slightly. Hay harvest progressed rapidly thanks to the favorable weather. Livestock were reported in good condition, and pasture conditions improved slightly from the previous week.

Other activities for the week included fertilizer and herbicide applications and certifying acres with FSA.

Source: USDA Crop Progress Report, June 6, 2022.