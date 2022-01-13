Nigeria Opens Market to Some US Pork

The United States can now export sausage and similar products to Nigeria, which this week announced it is partially opening its market to U.S. pork. The National Pork Producers Council welcomed the move by the West African nation.

NPPC President Jen Sorenson says, “Nigeria has the largest GDP of any African country, with a population of just over 211 million, we are excited to be the first U.S. protein to be allowed access to the Nigerian market.”

Sorenson thanked the Department of Agriculture and the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their efforts to reach an agreement.

While other U.S. pork products, along with beef and poultry, remain ineligible to be exported to Nigeria, NPPC is optimistic that the country’s partial opening will lead to more access for the U.S. pork industry.

The U.S. pork industry in 2021, through November, exported more than $7.5 billion of product to more than 100 countries.