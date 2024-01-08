Newton County’s Alexxys Standish Crowned Miss Indiana State Fair 2024

Alexxys Standish of Kentland, Indiana—Miss Newton County 2023—was crowned Miss Indiana State Fair 2024 on Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

When the Indiana State Fair returns this summer, Alexxys Standish, Miss Newton County 2023, will be wearing the crown as Miss Indiana State Fair 2024. She is the first Miss Indiana State Fair to hail from Newton County in the 65-year history of the pageant.

Standish was selected on Sunday from among 84 contestants each representing their home counties.

She is originally from Kentland, Indiana and is a graduate of South Newton High School. She is currently a student at Indiana University in Bloomington with a major in kinesiology with a minor in nutrition science. After receiving her bachelor’s degree, she plans to earn a doctorate degree in occupational therapy and work with children through Riley Hospital for Children.

Standish was a ten-year 4-H member, as well as an FFA member in high school.

She is also a huge fan of basketball and the Indiana University men’s basketball team. Standish also played varsity basketball for four years with the South Newton Rebels.

Miss Indiana State Fair 2024 Alexxys Standish of Newton County receives her new crown from Miss Indiana State Fair 2023 Claire Bishop of Hancock County. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The Indiana State Fair Queen plays a key role in promoting the Indiana State Fair by traveling over 6,500 miles during June and July to more than 40 county fairs to promote the upcoming Indiana State Fair, Aug. 2-18, 2024. The Indiana State Fair will be closed on Mondays.

Here are the results of the 65th Annual Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant:

The Queen’s Court:

1st Runner-up – Maya Narayan, Miss Elkhart County

2nd Runner-up – Sadie Herring, Miss Vigo County

3rd Runner-up – Alex Kerhove, Miss White County

4th Runner-up – Hannah Martinez, Miss Steuben County

Remaining Top 10 finalists, in alphabetical order by county:

Jocelyn Roberson, Miss Delaware County

Rachel Heitkamp, Miss Jay County

Sarah Zink, Miss Marion County

Molly Coomer, Miss Washington County

Emily Mullett, Miss Whitley County

Remaining Top 16 semi-finalists, in alphabetical order by county:

Madelyn Bohman, Miss Decatur County

Charlize Rice, Miss Fountain County

Morgan Branaman, Miss Jackson County

Miriam Kline, Miss Noble County

Ryan Fritchley, Miss Vanderburgh County

Avery Shrider, Miss Wabash County

Melanie Gebhart, Miss Whitley County

Avery Shrider, Miss Wabash County, was selected by the contestants as Miss Congeniality 2024.

Click below to hear C.J. Miller’s interview with Alexxys Standish, Miss Indiana State Fair 2024, immediately following the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Miss Indiana State Fair 2024 Alexxys Standish poses with her court and the Top 16 finalists in the 2024 Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.