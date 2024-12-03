New Z Series Soybeans From Pioneer Live Up to Hype in Year One

There was a lot of hype ahead of planting season from the Pioneer marketing team about their new Z Series soybean lineup. Many, including this farm broadcaster, wondered if the new lineup would live up to the hype. Now that harvest results are in, it looks like Z Series beans exceeded expectations.

“Z Series versus all other Enlist competitors is carrying a 3.7 bushel yield advantage,” says Luke Davies, Pioneer’s U.S. Marketing Lead. “And those are on farm trials. Those are farmers. That’s not internal research data, that’s truly on farm experience with growers across the U.S. business.”

Davies knows farmers have a lot of options when it comes to seed selection, but he encourages them to take a look at Z Series from Pioneer for this spring.

“Commodity prices aren’t what they were, and for farmers across the U.S., it’s going to be about bushels and it’s going to be about that return on investment. And we feel like Z Series is the brand and the varieties to plant, not only for yield, but you look at the agronomic improvements across white mold, iron chlorosis, the protection against soybean cyst nematode. They’re all around, truly, a step change in the soybean industry.”

For more information about these products and to start planning for 2025, visit pioneer.com/findmyrep.