New State Officers Installed as 95th Indiana FFA State Convention Concludes

The Indiana FFA State Officer team for 2024-25. From left to right: Sentinel, Garrett Bolin; Reporter, Sienna Alexander; Treasurer, Kyatalin Baker; Southern Region Vice President, Cale Williams; Northern Region Vice President, Stephanie Breenda; Secretary, Christina Caldwell; and President, Ethan Wolheter. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The 95th Indiana FFA State Convention concluded Thursday with the installation of new state officers.

President: Ethan Wolheter, Prairie Heights FFA

Secretary: Christina Caldwell, Connersville FFA

Northern Region Vice President: Stephanie Berenda, South Newton FFA

Southern Region Vice President: Cale Williams, Terre Haute South FFA

Treasurer: Kyatalin Baker, Switzerland County FFA

Reporter: Sienna Alexander, Monrovia

Sentinel: Garrett Bolin, Indian Creek FFA

