New Pork Campaign About Focusing on Generational Differences

Since 1987, you’ve been told that pork is “the other white meat”, but that’s no longer the case. “Taste What Pork Can Do ” is the new tagline set to launch in May. Gordon Spronk, a National Pork Board member from Minnesota, says it’s time to turn the page to a campaign focusing on generational differences.

“It focuses on what they like to hear about pork, and clearly, what you’ll see in this campaign is it’s about taste and flavor, and hopefully we can focus on that generational difference backed by data.”

This new tagline helps to showcase that pork is not the “other” anything; it is flavor on the plate, a plate spanning different ethnicities.

“Whether it’s tonkatsu from Japan, whether it’s the barbecue space here in the United States, or whether it’s the European cuts and how they prepare, or the Hispanic cuts. I mean, there are many, many different ways to prepare pork, and we’ve just simply not scratched the surface yet, and this campaign will not only focus on that generational difference but focus on the potential culturally because around the world, pork is still the number one consumed meat.”

The campaign excites Spronk because it’s supporting the next generations of pork producers and those who will purchase the product.

“And teach them, provide them with the education and knowledge that pork can fulfill the needs they have in regard to protein and nutrition and human nutrition, but also in regards to the flavor and the event they have when they gather a family and they gather around the table that pork can be at the center of that plate in many, many different ways.”

Spronk says this new consumer campaign is a transformational shift for the pork industry. It’s an effort to get more people to purchase more pork more often. Visit porkcheckoff.org to learn more.

Source: NAFB News Service