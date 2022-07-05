New Online Tool Assesses Corn Rootworm Risk

A corn field near to a farm east of Clark Elementary in Johnson County, Indiana. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The National Corn Growers Association has introduced a new tool for growers looking to find out their risk for Corn Rootworm.

The Corn Rootworm Risk Tool is a calculator that allows farmers to enter historical and current management data–along with corn rootworm intensity–to determine the potential risk of developing resistance to valuable Bt traits.

By using the information submitted by the farmer or their technical advisor, the tool provides growers with a low-, medium-, or high-risk level and summarizes the appropriate best management practices for each scenario.

This predictive tool is a helpful resource–not a replacement–for proactive conversations with technical advisors on what practices and strategies to employ. The ultimate objective of the calculator is to suppress corn rootworm populations using Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and to assist farmers in maintaining the effectiveness of important tools–like Bt corn–for generations to come.

For more information or assess the potential risk of resistance, go to btrisk.iwilltakeaction.com.

For additional best management practices, go to iwilltakeaction.com/insects.

Sources: The National Corn Growers Association, NAFB