New NCGA President Says Next Farm Bill is a ‘Pressing Concern’

Minnesota farmer Harold Wolle, who is the new president of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA). Photo courtesy of the NCGA.

Harold Wolle, a corn farmer from Madelia, Minnesota, has taken over as president of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) this week.

During a press conference, Wolle talked about his goals over the next year, saying reauthorizing a farm bill that reflects the priorities of corn growers will be a pressing concern. He also noted that he plans to push for support of the Next Generation Fuels Act in the House and Senate while making ethanol a go-to biofuel in the aviation sector.

“My theme as president is ‘shaping the Future,’ and nothing shapes the future like effective advocacy,” Wolle said. “And no other group does advocacy as well as our state corn grower groups and NCGA.”

Wolle has deep experience in many issues important to corn growers, having served on NCGA committees and the organization’s board, including as a board liaison to the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Advisory Board. He is also past president of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association.

Wolle said NCGA has the relationships and the clout to effect change on behalf of corn growers.

“As a membership organization with 37,000 dues-paying corn grower members that represents some 300,000 growers who contribute through corn checkoff programs in their states, we are well positioned to make a difference,” he said. “I plan to rally our growers this year as we work on these pressing issues.”

NCGA’s board elects a member of the board to serve as president each year. The term begins in early October, the start of NCGA’s fiscal year.

Tom Haag, the organization’s immediate past president who also hails from Minn., will now serve as chairman of the board.

Learn more about NCGA President Harold Wolle by watching the video below.