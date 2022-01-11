New Leadership for the Indiana FFA Organization

The Indiana FFA Association and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announce the hiring of Tamara (Tami) Ketchen as the new Indiana FFA Association Director. Ketchen currently serves as the assistant FFA director for the Association and previously held the role as director from 2015 to 2018.

“We are extremely excited to have Tami back as director of the FFA Association,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s secretary of agriculture. “During her previous time with the department, she was a crucial part of the FFA team and helped develop youth education initiatives that live on today. I look forward to working alongside Tami once again to promote and elevate FFA to our legislative leadership and businesses.”

Indiana FFA is a dynamic youth organization that provides students opportunities for leadership development, personal growth and career success.

“Tami is a great addition to our leadership staff at the department and I am eager to work with her in this role,” said Bruce Kettler, ISDA director. “Our department works hand in hand with the Indiana FFA Association and that organization is very close to my heart. I have full confidence that Tami will ensure our youth development, education and FFA chapters are taken to the next level.”

As director of the Association, Ketchen will oversee programs, collaborate with ISDA staff to progress agricultural education, enhance communications between FFA advisors and members, as well as act as a liaison between Indiana FFA and National FFA. She will also be responsible for continuing the implementation of the Association’s strategic plan.

“I am incredibly thankful to be back as director of an organization that I love so much,” said Ketchen. “FFA is incredibly important for our students and for our state and I look forward to building relationships with advisors, businesses and legislators to promote youth agriculture education for years to come.”

The Indiana FFA Association has 216 chapters serving over 11,600 Indiana FFA members. In this role Ketchen will oversee the Indiana FFA Pavilion at the Indiana State Fair, coordinate the completion of strategic plan initiatives, lead the Indiana FFA Association Board of Trustees and help with leadership training for the Indiana State FFA Officers. She will also manage the team of FFA and ag education employees within ISDA.

Ketchen graduated from Purdue University in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Education. Prior to her position as assistant director of the Indiana FFA Association, Ketchen held the role of Field Atlas Program Manager with AgriNovus Indiana.