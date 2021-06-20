New Indiana FFA President Otte Dreamt of State Office Since Elementary School

The 92nd annual Indiana FFA Convention was held last week and concluded Thursday with the installation of new officers. Kourtney Otte from the Seymour FFA chapter is the new 2021-2022 Indiana FFA President.

“I can remember being in upper elementary school attending my cousin’s last banquet and seeing the FFA officers standing up there on stage giving one of his addresses. From that moment, I looked at my mom and I was like, ‘I’m going to be up there one day.’ I have never looked back, especially when I actually got to join FFA and got to participate. I continue to grow that passion for FFA and, honestly, I couldn’t imagine my life without state office. I really can’t wait to see how far this team can go because we are some really strong people.”

Joining Otte will be Northern Region VP Tyler Kilmer from Tri-County FFA, Southern Region VP Abby Stuckwish from Brownstown Central FFA, Secretary Nicholas Neuman from Rushville FFA, Treasurer Jordyn Wickard from Eastern Hancock FFA, Reporter Jeremiah Geise also from the Rushville FFA chapter, and Sentinel Madisen Carns from the Mt. Vernon @Fortville FFA chapter.

Otte says, “We’ve definitely been talking about doing a lot of team bonding and just kind of getting to know each other further than what we have throughout the past weekend of rounds. We’re really wanting to understand who we are, what our goals are, and how we can help them achieve that. So, I’d say that’s our first step in kind of getting us together and understanding what our passions are.”

And what are Otte’s goals for the year?

“I want to see a lot of growth in not only myself but the officer teams on the state, district, and chapter level. And I cannot wait to see all of the members, especially with our new goal to achieve 12,750 members by the end of this year.”

Congratulations to the new officer team! Be sure to check out the video from the 92nd annual Indiana FFA Convention on our Facebook or Twitter page.