New Indiana FFA Officers Elected

The 92nd annual Indiana FFA Convention concluded Thursday with the election and installation of a new officer team. Kourtney Otte from the Seymour FFA Chapter will be the 2021-2022 Indiana FFA President.

The rest of the officer team is as follows:

Northern Region VP: Tyler Kilmer, Tri-County FFA

Southern Region VP: Abby Stuckwish, Brownstown Central FFA

Secretary: Nicholas Neuman, Rushville FFA

Treasurer: Jordyn Wickard, Eastern Hancock FFA

Reporter: Jeremiah Geise, Rushville FFA

Sentinel: Madisen Carns, Mt Vernon @ Fortville FFA

Tune in Monday to your local Hoosier Ag Today radio station to hear from new Indiana FFA President Kourtney Otte.