New Indiana FFA Officers Elected
The 92nd annual Indiana FFA Convention concluded Thursday with the election and installation of a new officer team. Kourtney Otte from the Seymour FFA Chapter will be the 2021-2022 Indiana FFA President.
The rest of the officer team is as follows:
Northern Region VP: Tyler Kilmer, Tri-County FFA
Southern Region VP: Abby Stuckwish, Brownstown Central FFA
Secretary: Nicholas Neuman, Rushville FFA
Treasurer: Jordyn Wickard, Eastern Hancock FFA
Reporter: Jeremiah Geise, Rushville FFA
Sentinel: Madisen Carns, Mt Vernon @ Fortville FFA
Tune in Monday to your local Hoosier Ag Today radio station to hear from new Indiana FFA President Kourtney Otte.
