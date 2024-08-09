New Facility in Southern Michigan Plans to Convert Milk Byproduct into Ethanol

Canadian-based Dairy Distillery, which got its start distilling a milk byproduct into spirits and a large cooperative owned by Great Lakes dairy farmers, broke ground on a new plant in southern Michigan that will unite their businesses to make ethanol.

While most U.S. ethanol is corn-based, Dairy Distillery from Ontario and the Michigan Milk Producers Association have a different idea. They’re building a new facility near Constantine, Michigan in St. Joseph County just north of the border from Indiana. The plant will repurpose milk permeate, a byproduct of dairy goods production, into biofuel.

“Utilizing milk permeate to produce low-carbon ethanol is an innovative solution to reduce our carbon footprint and provide dairy farmers with more value for their milk,” says Omid McDonald, Dairy Distillery CEO.

The $41 million plant will go online in 2025 and take 14,000 tons of the dairy byproduct, using it to produce 2.2 million gallons of ethanol.

“This marks a significant step forward in sustainability,” says MMPA President and CEO Joe Diglio.

Source: NAFB News Service

Photo courtesy of Dairy Distillery.