New Detection of Avian Influenza in Porter County

For the first time in over a month, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health has detected highly pathogenic avian influenza in Indiana. A non-commercial, backyard flock in northern Indiana’s Porter County was the latest site hit. 360 birds were affected. This is the first HPAI case in Porter County.

Since 2022, Indiana has seen 47 premises affected by highly pathogenic avian influenza across 20 counties. The total number of birds affected has reached over 8.5 million since that time.

Hobby poultry owners are encouraged to be aware of the signs of avian influenza and report illness and/or death to the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline: 866-536-7593. Callers will be routed to a state or federal veterinarian in Indiana for a case assessment. Dead birds should be double-bagged and refrigerated for possible testing.

Signs include: sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production; soft-shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks; nasal discharge; coughing; sneezing; lack of coordination; and diarrhea. A great resource for backyard bird health information is online at: www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources .

Indiana is a leading producer of poultry, eggs, and poultry products. Nationally, Indiana ranks number 1 in production of ducks, third in eggs, third in turkey production, and is a significant producer of broilers.