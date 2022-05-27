New Chicken Regulations Are a ‘Solution Searching for a Problem,’ Says National Chicken Council

The USDA announced new regulations for the poultry industry that the National Chicken Council isn’t supporting.

“This is a solution looking for a problem,” says Mike Brown, NCC President. “The last thing the administration should be doing is pushing increased regulations, red tape, and costs onto businesses at a time of record inflation and input costs.”

The organization says this will do nothing to lower food prices, increase competition, or reduce inflation.

“This will raise grocery bills for Americans and increase food insecurity,” Brown adds.

The NCC says raising chickens under contract is one of the most reliable sources of income to help keep families on the farm. The contract provides income and insulation from market risks like feed costs, floods, and droughts.

“It’s ironic that these regulations are getting proposed under the guise of promoting competition,” Brown says. “The performance-based structure of raising chickens is literally the definition of competition.”