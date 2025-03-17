New Bird Flu Cases at Jay County Egg Pullet Facility, Adams County Duck Farm

New cases of Bird Flu have been found at two major commercial poultry production facilities in Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial egg production facility in Jay County specializing in pullets—or young hens—has had a positive test for the virus known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The facility has a flock size of 1.34 million birds.

In addition, a commercial duck farm in Adams County with 3,400 birds has also tested positive for HPAI.

State health officials did not identify the name of the companies, nor the specific locations of the facilities that have been impacted with Hoosier Ag Today.

This is the tenth commercial poultry farm in Jay County that has been hit with Bird Flu this year. Adams County has now had three commercial poultry farms impacted by the virus since January.

Since January 3, 2025, there have now been 20 cases of HPAI identified at major commercial poultry facilities throughout Indiana (excluding hobby flocks and small non-commercial farms):

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 20,560 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 354,000 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 18,840 birds depopulated.

Allen County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 26,066 birds depopulated.

Adams County – Commercial Turkey operation. 19,860 birds depopulated.

Jackson County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 2,633,900 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 912,023 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 1,224,772 birds quarantined.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 1,454,605 birds depopulated.

Washington County – Commercial Turkey operation. 14,075 birds depopulated.

Elkhart County – Commercial Duck operation. 4,198 birds depopulated.

Washington County – Commercial Turkey operation. 19,388 birds depopulated.

LaGrange County – Commercial Duck operation. 3,846 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 18,850 birds depopulated.

Elkhart County – Commercial Duck operation. 1,800 birds depopulated

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 16,506 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer. 214,000 birds depopulated

Adams County – Commercial Duck operation. 3,215 birds quarantined.

Jay County – Commercial Table Egg Pullet operation. 1.34 million birds quarantined.

Adams County – Commercial Duck operation. 3,400 birds quarantined.

Federal officials with USDA add that Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk, and that cooked poultry and eggs and pasteurized dairy products remain safe to eat.

State health officials have set up a control area within a 10-kilometer (6.2 mile) radius around each of the farms. In addition, the state has set up surveillance zone with a 20-kilometer (12.4 mile) radius around each farm.

Testing will be done at nearby flocks to determine whether HPAI has spread. USDA Wildlife Services and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are assisting with surveillance of wild birds in and near the control areas.

Lactating dairy cattle must have a negative test before interstate movement under a federal order. USDA has expanded surveillance through testing milk at the farm or processor level to establish the health status of herds, as well as states.

Indiana first in the U.S. for duck production, third for egg production, and fourth for turkey production. Indiana’s poultry industry directly employs more than 12,700 Hoosiers and contributes more than $18.3 billion in total economic activity to the state.