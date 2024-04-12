New Biological Can Help Reclaim Optimum Soil Conditions

To achieve the best stands possible, farmers take many steps, and better results are possible with improved breakdown of crop residue and better overall soil health. A new biological is doing just that.

“We’ve got a product called Reclaim which is a crop residue breakdown, soil health-enhancing nutrient release product,” says Quinton Keeran, Director of Marketing for Direct Enterprises, Inc.

He says Reclaim is a consortium of nine specifically chosen microbes that get to work in your fields.

“They go in and they eat basically anything with a carbon backbone, so they go in and they feast on and break through the exterior of the stalk, they break that down, makes it softer and then they take those nutrients and they excrete them back into the soil where they’re then available to the next growing crop.”

Reclaim is approved for spring or fall application.

“We can either chase combines and apply it in the fall right after the combine stops you would put that on your bare ground or your residue,” Keeran says. “You can also apply in the spring. You can put it in with your spring burn down, it’s tank mix compatible, so there’s no issue mixing with your other chemistries and your other products. You don’t need an extra pass, but it is rated for a fall application and a spring application. For crop residue breakdown you’re going to do best with a fall application. So you put that in and then you let Mother Nature kind of take over.”

Spring applications are best for nutrient release and soil health benefits.

Reclaim’s sweet spot is for soybeans going into corn ground, but it works well in no-till and strip-till environments, and conventional till for capturing those soil health benefits.

This biological offering is available from a growing dealer network that Direct Enterprises, Inc. is creating. Learn more at their website and in the full interview: