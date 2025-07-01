NCGA: US Corn Farming Generated $123 Billion in Total Economic Output in 2024

The United States is the world’s largest producer and exporter of corn, and corn farmers are bolstering the U.S. economy and building strong communities, according to a new study released by the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA). Corn grower leaders say they could make an even bigger contribution to the U.S. economy through increased sales of ethanol and the cultivation of new foreign markets.

The study, entitled The Economic Value of Corn Farming in the United States for 2024, noted the contribution of corn farming and its upstream linkages extended across 506 different industry sectors in all 50 states, generating an estimated $123 billion in total economic output in 2024. The report also shows that corn farming supported over 440,000 jobs and provided $29 billion in wages, strengthening communities in rural America and across the entire nation.

In 2024, corn farmers in the United States grew 14.9 billion bushels of corn valued at $64.7 billion on 289,382 farms growing corn for grain. Corn farming directly contributed an estimated $15.6 billion to GDP and provided $9.9 billion in labor wages and benefits.

“These findings show that the corn industry is an essential contributor to the nation’s agricultural and economic value chains,” said NCGA Chief Economist Krista Swanson. “The study demonstrates the positive ripple effect of corn production, vital to a healthy U.S. economy.”

NCGA said that given the chance, corn growers could contribute even more to the U.S. economy.

“Corn growers and farmers across the country are clearly helping to propel the U.S. economy,” said Illinois farmer and NCGA President Kenneth Hartman Jr. “Corn farming’s economic value could be even greater if corn growers were able to fully contribute to the domestic fuel supply via increased ethanol blends and access to additional export markets.”

Corn grower leaders have been advocating for Congress to pass legislation that would allow for the nationwide, year-round sale of fuel with a 15% ethanol blend. They have also worked to make an aviation fuel tax credit accessible so that ethanol and other biofuels could be used in the aviation sector. And NCGA has called on the administration and Congress to aggressively pursue new and expanded foreign markets for American corn exporters.

NCGA and state corn grower groups will visit Capitol Hill officers in early July to continue their advocacy efforts on these key priorities.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

CLICK HERE FOR THE SUMMARY

Source: National Corn Grower’s Association