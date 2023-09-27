NCGA Pushes Back Against EPA Board on Ethanol Comments

The National Corn Growers Association pushed back against commentary made by a science advisory board with the Environmental Protection Agency. The Board questioned the effectiveness of ethanol in lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

“There is no shortage of studies on the environmental benefits of corn ethanol,” NCGA CEO Neil Caskey told the advisory board members. “The Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory has conducted extensive research on the matter and concluded that corn ethanol has reduced greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. by 544 million metric tons from 2005-2019.”

He also says the feedstock’s carbon intensity is 44 percent lower than that of petroleum gasoline.

The testimony comes after the board provided commentary to the EPA administrator raising doubts about the effectiveness of ethanol.

Caskey also responded to assertions that ethanol production impacts land use, noting that data shows as corn production has risen, land used to grow corn has not.