NCGA Launches Farm to Virtual Fair Contest

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) is kicking-off summer with a new contest, focusing on the benefits of using corn in the feed ration. The contest starts Monday, June 15, 2020, and runs through Monday, November 2, 2020.

“With so many unknowns this year, we wanted to give students participating in their local, county or state 4-H and FFA livestock shows something to look forward to,” said Nebraska farmer and Market Development Action Team Chair Dan Wesely. “That’s why we are calling this the Farm to Virtual Fair contest. Whether you’re able to attend in-person or not, we want to recognize the hard work that goes into caring for and showing livestock.”

To enter the contest, you must follow NCGA (@corngrowers) on Instagram, tag NCGA in the post and use the hashtag #MyCornFedBarn. Participants can enter a photo or video, explaining why they use corn in their feed ration.

“This is an opportunity to engage the next generation of farmers and livestock producers to help them learn the benefits of a corn-fed diet,” said NCGA Market Development Manager Michael Granché. “We are excited to give students something to look forward to and have the chance to win a cash prize for their submission, that they could put towards their future education.”

The first-place winner will win $300, second place will receive $200, and third place will get $100. Winners will be announced by Monday, November 16, 2020. To learn more about the contest, visit www.ncga.com/f2f. For the full set of contest rules, click here.

Source: National Corn Growers Association press release