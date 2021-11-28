NCGA: Court Will Review Fertilizer Brief

The U.S. Court of International Trade says it will review an amicus brief submitted by the National Corn Growers Association and other ag groups. The brief involves a case the court is considering regarding tariffs on phosphorous fertilizers imported from outside the country.

In the brief, the NCGA says, “Farmers, faced with severe shortages and high fertilizer costs, are calling on a major American fertilizer company to withdraw the petition that led to the tariffs.”

The Commerce Department recommended in February that the International Trade Commission implement tariffs over 19 percent on imported fertilizers from Morocco after the Mosaic Company, which manufactures fertilizers used in the U.S. and around the world, filed a petition with the department seeking the levies.

“Executives at Mosaic can eliminate this financial burden on farmers just by getting rid of the petition,” says NCGA President Chris Edgington. “We invite them to do just that.”

The ITC approved the tariffs back in March.