NCGA, ASA Among Ag Groups Warning US Commerce Department Against Herbicide Tariffs

The National Corn Growers Association and the American Soybean Association were among seven commodity groups who sent a letter to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo asking her to consider the impacts on farmers as she reviews a petition by Indiana-based ag company Corteva Agriscience that would place duties on imports of the herbicide 2,4-D.

“Restricting imports of 2,4-D will have wide-ranging consequences for farmers,” the letter said. “American farmers cannot solely rely on Corteva, which is the only domestic supplier of 2,4-D, because there is not enough supply to meet demand.”

The letter also said that, if granted, the petition would cause availability shortages and hamper the ability of growers to be successful.

“Restricting the availability of 2,4-D will be very harmful at a time when farmers are grappling with rising input costs and low commodity prices,” the letter said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects total farm production cash expenses for 2024 at a record-high level. Concurrently, crop values are declining. USDA predicts total cash receipts in nominal value for crops in 2024 will be 11.7% lower than in 2022.

“Farmers are unable to incur additional costs in what is already a period of tight margins,” the letter said. “This case has the potential to forcibly cause farmers to cut budgets, which will impact their ability to have successful yields and will further disrupt the economic health of local economies.”

Other groups signing the letter were the National Association of Wheat Growers, National Barley Growers Association, National Sorghum Producers and U.S. Durum Growers Association.

The Department of Commerce is expected to issue the preliminary duty rates in September.

Source: National Corn Growers Association