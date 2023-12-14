NCGA Announces Corn Yield Contest Winners for Indiana

The National Corn Growers Association recently announced the winners of the 2023 National Corn Yield Contest.

In its 59th year, the National Corn Yield Contest saw almost 7,000 entries from farmers in 46 states.

This year’s national winner is David Hula of Charles City, Virginia, who holds the national record of 623.8 bushels per acre, which beats the previous record of 619.1 bushels per acre.

Below are the NCGA’s 2023 Corn Yield Winners for Indiana:

Click HERE for the complete list of the 2023 National and State winners.