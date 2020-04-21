NCGA Analysis Shows $50 Per Acre Revenue Declines for Corn Due to COVID-19

Analysis released by the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA)shows cash corn prices have declined by 16 percent on average, with several regions experiencing declines of more than 20 percent, since March 1 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysis projects a $50 per acre revenue decline for the 2019 corn crop. “The COVID-19 […]

