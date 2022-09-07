NCBA Strongly Urges U.S. Senate to Pass Livestock Regulatory Protection Act

Cattle grazing in a pasture near Waldron, Indiana in Shelby County. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is urging lawmakers in the U.S. Senate to pass the Livestock Regulatory Protection Act, which would prevent the EPA from issuing Clean Air Act Title V permits for emissions like carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, water vapor, or methane that result from livestock production.

These emissions are naturally occurring due to cattle’s biological functions and cattle producers continue to employ innovative practices to mitigate the impact of these emissions on the environment.

Overall, emissions from cattle production represent only a very small portion of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. For example, methane emissions from cattle account for just 2% of total U.S. emissions.

“American cattle producers’ commitment to reducing their environmental footprint while simultaneously improving efficiency makes our farms and ranches the most sustainable in the world. Unfortunately, overregulation and excessive permitting would jeopardize the cattle industry’s progress towards greater sustainability,” said NCBA Chief Counsel Mary-Thomas Hart. “NCBA strongly supports the Livestock Regulatory Protection Act, which protects farmers and ranchers from onerous regulation.”

On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works heard testimony on the legislation. The committee will now need to vote on the bill before sending it to the full Senate for consideration.

Source: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.