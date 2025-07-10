NCBA Reacts to USDA Safety and Security Plan and NWS Update

This week USDA revealed its new National Farm Security Action Plan, designed to elevate American agriculture as a key element of the nation’s national security by addressing urgent threats from foreign adversaries and strengthening the resilience of our nation’s food and agricultural systems.

U.S. cattle producers have expressed their appreciation for Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins’ plan to keep farms and food secure across the country. Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, says cattle producers face threats that many off the farm may not be aware of.

“We continue to face threats every single day from foreign animal diseases and pests that could devastate us as cattle producers, and not only devastate us and our livelihoods, but also devastate our ability to put a high-quality protein on the table for America’s families.”

Having a plan in place gives cattle producers confidence in the future of beef production.

“So, to be able to have a commitment from the entire Trump administration to work on ways to further protect us and better protect us will give us that confidence so we can continue doing what we’re doing on the ground every single day, and that’s taking care of our natural resources and producing a high-quality protein that is loved here domestically and around the world.”

Rollins has also announced this week USDA is again closing southern ports of entry to shipments of cattle due to the detection of New World screwworm in Veracruz, Mexico. This discovery in northern Veracruz indicates that screwworm has traveled 160 miles northward of the location where sterile flies are currently being dropped.

“A key part of USDA’s strategy for protecting American agriculture is continuously monitoring conditions on the ground,” said NCBA’s Woodall. “Secretary Rollins has been working to balance the economic needs of U.S. cattle producers who rely on imports while at the same time protecting the overall U.S. cattle herd. The New World screwworm’s northward movement jeopardizes the safety of American agriculture, which is why Secretary Rollins paused cattle movement again until we can push the screwworm further from our border.”

The screwworm detection in Veracruz is approximately 370 miles south of the U.S./Mexico border. Secretary Rollins has been continually evaluating the science and listening to USDA veterinary staff who assessed conditions in Mexico to make her determinations.

“Secretary Rollins has made significant gains holding Mexico accountable for their role in eradicating the New World screwworm. She successfully removed bureaucratic barriers to the screwworm sterile fly flights and increased surveillance in Mexico. Unfortunately, screwworm continues to move north through Mexico and it’s clear that the United States needs a sterile fly facility of our own here at home. We cannot wait any longer and we urge USDA to immediately begin work on a sterile fly facility,” Woodall added.

Earlier this year, USDA announced that Moore Air Base would be the site of a new sterile fly dispersal facility in south Texas. NCBA is now urging USDA to expedite the development of a sterile fly production facility as well to ensure that we can produce enough flies to safeguard the American cattle industry.

NCBA anticipates this situation will continue to evolve and we will monitor conditions, coordinate with stakeholders, and work with USDA to protect U.S. cattle farmers and ranchers.

Source: NCBA