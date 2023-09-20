National Seed Company to Move into $30 Million Facility Planned for Anderson

A national seed company is moving into a $30 million distribution center that is planned for construction in Anderson.

According to the Herald-Bulletin, Scannell Properties plans to build a 300,000-square-foot facility on 30 acres of property at the 1600 block of East 60th Street, which is not far from I-69 near exit 226 on the south side of Anderson.

The seed company, which was unnamed in the report, has signed a 10-year-lease to occupy the facility once it is built. At least 41 jobs are planned for the distribution center.

The Herald-Bulletin also reports that there will be 28 loading docks and parking for 25 semi-trailers, which would handle 125 semi-truck trips each day during its busy season and half that amount during its down season.

The Anderson City Council is considering a six-year tax abatement for Scannel Properties at its next meeting on Oct. 12.

Photo courtesy of Purdue Extension / Purdue University.