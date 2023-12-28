National No-Tillage Conference Set for Indianapolis in January

‘Tis the season for conferences and conventions for the ag community. If you live in central Indiana, this one is right in your backyard. If you live in northern or southern Indiana, this event is an easy driving distance from where you are.

It’s the 32nd Annual National No-Tillage Conference, Jan. 9 through 12 at the Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

The event begins with a pre-conference on-farm bonus workshop hosted by Hendricks County farmer Mike Starkey at his farm shop just 30 minutes northwest of Indianapolis in Brownsburg. He and Bob Barr, research scientist at Indiana University—Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), share data from their latest water quality monitoring project and discuss its impact on Starkey’s farm operation and community. Starkey will also share the conservation practices he uses on his farm.

A sit-down dinner follows the workshop, however, this experience on Jan. 9 has limited attendance and requires advanced registration. You can reserve your seat by clicking here and selecting the workshop option during your online conference registration.

Michaela Paukner, managing editor of No-Till Farmer which is hosting the event, says that the conference at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown will feature an impressive number of guest speakers, workshops, and roundtable discussions during the conference.

“We set it up with different types of learning experiences, so we have a good number of general sessions where everyone is all in the same room learning together from these top-tier presenters, no-till farmers and experts,” says Paukner.

No-Till legend and longtime independent on-farm researcher Marion Calmer speaking during the National No-Tillage Conference in St. Louis in Jan. 2023. Photo courtesy of the National No-Tillage Convention.

“We also have a ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ type of format where we have a number of different classroom sessions and people can pick whichever one is most applicable to either their operation or something they’re just interested in learning more about. We also offer roundtable discussions every day, so you can learn from people from all around the country and around the world about what is working for them and their no-till operations,” she says.

If you’re a farmer and have thought about some including different practices for your farm operation, then it might make sense to attend the National No-Tillage Conference just to see what it’s all about.

“What makes our conference unique is that a lot of the people who are attending are very experienced with no-till, so this is the place you can go to find ideas for the beginning no-till farmer—or the farmer who has been no-tilling for 20 years now and want to know their next step. This is the place where you’re going to find those people who can help you answer all your questions,” says Paukner.

Among the most successful no-tillers, agronomists, and researchers who are speaking at the event include no-tiller and global philanthropist Howard G. Buffet, who will speak about no-till’s critical role in feeding the world.

You can also hear about the latest research of No-Till legend and longtime independent on-farm researcher Marion Calmer. Get yield monitor calibration tips from No-Till Innovator of the Year Paul Jasa.

In all, the conference will feature 40 face-to-face roundtables, 25 interactive classrooms, and countless hours of networking with no-tillers.

Visit NoTillConference.com and use the promo code RADIO to save $100 on registration before Dec. 31. Or call 866-839-8455 to sign up for the National No-Tillage Conference in Indianapolis.

Click below to hear the full interview with Michaela Paukner, as she talks about the 32nd Annual National No-Tillage Conference at the Marriott in downtown Indianapolis from Jan. 9 through 12.