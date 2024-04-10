National FFA Receives Nearly $850,000 in Donations from Nutrien Ag Solutions

Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The National FFA Organization says it has received a multi-year donation from Nutrien Ag Solutions totaling nearly $850,000 in support of its commitment to shape future agriculture leaders.

The yearly donation of $282,500 will support a variety of National FFA Organization programs and events during the three years (from 2024 to 2026), including supporting FFA members in competitive events, assisting FFA advisors in their professional development, as well as providing National FFA Officers with a $10,000 scholarship at the end of their year of service. In addition, the donations will also support alumni chapter grants.

“We are honored to receive this donation from Nutrien Ag Solutions,” said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation and chief marketing officer of the National FFA Organization. “Throughout our years of collaboration, Nutrien Ag Solutions has been unwavering in its support and continues to see the potential leaders in our members and advisors. Their generosity allows us to reach more members and continue providing new opportunities that help feed the talent pipeline while supporting the hard work of our FFA advisors.”

“Nutrien Ag Solutions has been a proud sponsor of the National FFA Organization for 45 years, and we are excited to continue our support for this integral organization for agricultural education,” said Spencer Harris, senior vice president at Nutrien Ag Solutions. “As an FFA alumni, I am excited to be part of this investment that will help give students the same opportunities that shaped my career in agriculture today. There are over 300 different career possibilities in agriculture, and FFA provides students with critical skills such as public speaking, hands-on research experience, collaboration with a team, as well as many other skills that they will carry with them for the rest of their academic and professional careers.”

Source: National FFA Organization