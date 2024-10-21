National FFA President Amara Jackson Encourages Members to ‘Engage’ Throughout This Week’s Convention and Expo

Amara Jackson, the 2023-24 National FFA President. Amara was previously a Michigan FFA President and represents Corunna FFA in central Michigan. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

https://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2103/2024/10/20215331/cj-wrap-hat-amara-jackson-ffa-convention-preview-101824.mp3

More than 70,000 students wearing blue corduroy jackets will soon be making their way to downtown Indianapolis for the 97th National FFA Convention and Expo.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity—and it almost feels like a family reunion,” says Amara Jackson from Corunna, Michigan, who is serving out her final week as President of National FFA for 2023-24.

This year, the event starts on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and wraps up with the final session on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The theme of this year’s convention and expo is “Engage.”

“It’s our hope that our members and guests that attend National FFA Convention feel a deeper calling to become engaged with the people around them and with the experiences around them,” she says. “When we’re truly engaged, we can give back to our local communities. When we’re truly engaged, we equip ourselves with knowledge and experiences that prepare us for life in-and-out of this blue jacket. When we engage, that that is when we build those skills and those experiences that ensure that we’re becoming the leaders that FFA upholds us to be.”

Students from Batesville Community High School and Batesville FFA during the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Nov. 2023 in downtown Indianapolis. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

She says one of the highlights of the event is the Expo at the Indiana Convention Center, which features more than 300 exhibitors. Those include some of the nation’s top ag colleges—including Purdue University and Michigan State University. Exhibitors also include some of the country’s top ag businesses such as Corteva Agriscience and Case IH.

“That Expo is a great chance for students who maybe aren’t sure of their next step after high school to figure out and have conversations in the agriculture industry of what could be that next step for them,” she says. “That is the best place to walk around and have conversations with like-minded people to ensure your future success.”

Meanwhile, inside Lucas Oil Stadium, which is literally across the street from the Expo, the sessions are underway for the National FFA Convention.

“The sessions are one of my favorite things to go to at National FFA Convention,” says Jackson. “During that time, students are getting awarded for different leadership and career development events—including Agriscience Fair projects and Proficiency Awards,” says Jackson. “It’s a great time to learn what kind of project or contest you’d like to be involved in next year while watching other students get recognized at a national level.”

Students from Connersville High School and Connersville FFA during the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in 2023 in downtown Indianapolis. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

What’s Amara’s advice for those coming to the National FFA Convention and Expo?

“I encourage you to do as much as possible. Soak up each and every experience. Find some time to go to the Expo. Find some time to go to multiple sessions. Find some time to explore and to meet people. There’s no reason we can’t walk away with more friends than what we came with. I encourage you to just be present—even when your feet might hurt from walking—and continue to find ways to get involved and engaged,” she says.

Hoosier Ag Today will have full coverage throughout the 97th National FFA Convention and Expo in downtown Indianapolis all this week at HoosierAgToday.com—and the Hoosier Ag Today mobile app.

For additional information, visit Convention.FFA.org.

CLICK BELOW to hear the full conversation with National FFA President Amara Jackson from Michigan as she previews the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo from Oct. 23-26 in Indianapolis.