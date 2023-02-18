National FFA Organization Receives $1 Million Donation from John Deere

The National FFA Organization says it has received a $1 million donation from John Deere in honor of National FFA Week, Feb. 18-25.

According to the National FFA Organization, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, the donation will go to support the growth of future leaders, feed agriculture’s talent pipeline, and honor the organization’s community service efforts.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with John Deere,” said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation. “For more than 80 years, they’ve been unwavering in their support and continue to see the potential leaders in each one of our members and our advisors.”

In recognition of John Deere’s longstanding support for FFA, the John Deere Foundation is awarding over $30,000 to FFA Alumni and Supporters employee members and other FFA alumni to donate on Give FFA Day.

“At John Deere, we are proud to serve the FFA and, ultimately, the next generation of agriculturists upon whom we will all depend to provide the food, fiber, fuel, and other resources essential to our shared prosperity,” said Aaron Wetzel, vice president of Small Ag & Turf Production Systems at John Deere. “Farmers and those who support their work are the backbone of our nation, and FFA offers impactful educational programs that foster the innovation and inclusivity needed to keep our industry strong.”

The National FFA Organization has more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.