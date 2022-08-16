National FFA Organization Reaches All-Time High Membership

Blair Orme, Rushville FFA Advisor, poses with his wife Natasha Orme, Rushville FFA members and fellow FFA members from District 9. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The National FFA Organization, which is based out of Indianapolis, has announced a record-high student membership number of 850,823, an increase of 15% from last year. In addition, chapter numbers increased by 178, resulting in 8,995 chapters in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The top five student membership states are Texas, California, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

This year, the organization has more than 132,700 Latino members, more than 47,000 Black members and more than 13,000 American Indian and Alaska Native members. Forty-three percent of the membership is female, and 50% is male, with .5% reporting as nonbinary, 4.7% undisclosed, and 1.2% unreported.

The Shenandoah FFA Chapter at the 93rd Indiana State FFA Convention in June 2022. Left to right: Clayton Lovett, Dylan McDaniel, Conner Ramsey, Kayla Muterspaugh, Alyssa Allen and Logan Renz. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

“Our FFA members are the future generation of leaders who make a difference in their communities as well as agriculture and other industries,” said National FFA CEO Scott Stump. “As we continue to grow, we see the enthusiasm for agricultural education and FFA reflected in our membership.”

The National FFA Organization is planning to hold its 95th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis at the Indiana Convention Center on Oct. 26 – 29, 2022. It is one of the largest conventions held in Indianapolis throughout the entire year.

Source: National FFA Organization.

Members of the Blue River Valley High School FFA. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.