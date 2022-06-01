National FFA Organization Named Among the Top Workplaces in Indiana

website maker

The National FFA Organization was recently named one of the top workplaces in central Indiana for the second year in a row.

The recognition was based on a survey conducted by by The Indianapolis Star taken by employees between October 2021 and February 2022. More than 500 employers participated in the program – ranging from small, medium and large employer categories.

National FFA was one of 107 businesses selected based on the survey results. The anonymous survey asked questions about the work environment, leadership, culture, pay/benefits and more.

The survey indicated employees at FFA were enthusiastically engaged enough to make the list of top workplaces.

With an employee count of 99 at the time of the survey, the National FFA Organization is listed as a top workplace in the small-size category.

Denise Weathersbe, FFA human resources director, says, “As the organization seeks to build the next generation of leaders, we are proud of our staff for continuing to live out those traits every day.”