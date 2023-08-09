National FFA Membership Reaches All-Time High

The National FFA Organization, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, has announced a record-high student membership of 945,988—an increase of 11 percent from last year.

In addition, the number of FFA chapters continues to grow—increasing by 168 this year, resulting in 9,163 chapters in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A record-high membership may also mean a record-high attendance for the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo—which is set for Nov. 1-4, 2023 in Indianapolis.

“It’s exciting to see our numbers grow and know we continue to influence the next generation of leaders,” said National FFA CEO Scott Stump. “This generation is making a difference in their communities and agriculture. We’re excited to see the enthusiasm for agricultural education and FFA reflected in our membership.”