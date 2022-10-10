National FFA Foundation Receives $750,000 Grant from the Walmart Foundation

Students from the West Washington High School FFA Chapter from Campbellsburg, Indiana attend the Indiana State FFA Convention at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in June 2022. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The National FFA Foundation, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation.

The grant money will help the National FFA organization to incorporate sustainability principles in school education.

“The funding made available allows us to create new sustainability-focused education resources and programming that integrates current sustainable practices across multiple disciplines,” says Christine White, Chief Program Officer of the National FFA Organization. “We plan to equip our members to create solutions that will address the sustainability challenges of the future.”

The National FFA organization says the focus of these resources will be to leverage the social influences of students by creating an inclusive program so all students enrolled in agricultural education can see how sustainability is meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs.

The National FFA Organization plans to host its 95th National FFA Convention & Expo at the Indianapolis Convention Center on Oct. 26-29.

The organization has more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.