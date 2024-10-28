National FFA Elects Officer Team for 2024-25

The National FFA elects its new Officer Team for 2024-25. From left to right: Thaddeus Bergschneider of Illinois was elected national president. Luke Jennings of Ohio was elected national secretary. Caroline Groth of Kentucky was elected eastern region vice president. Abigale Jacobsen of California was elected western region vice president. Mary Schrieber of Wisconsin was elected central region vice president. Jack Lingenfelter of Georgia was elected southern region vice president. Photo courtesy of the National FFA Organization.

The National FFA Organization has announced their Officer Team for 2024-25 during the final session of the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Students from Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, California, Georgia and Wisconsin were elected by National FFA Delegates to serve as 2024-25 National FFA Officers. They will lead the organization for the next year.

These members were selected from 37 candidates vying for the honor. Candidates participated in an extensive interview process with the National FFA Officer Nominating Committee before the selection.

Thaddeus Bergschneider of Illinois was elected national president. He is a former member of the Franklin FFA Chapter.

Luke Jennings of Ohio was elected national secretary. He is a former member of the Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter.

Caroline Groth of Kentucky was elected eastern region vice president. She is a former member of the Locust Trace FFA Chapter.

Abigale Jacobsen of California was elected western region vice president. She is a former member of the Elk Grove FFA Chapter.

Jack Lingenfelter of Georgia was elected southern region vice president. He is a former member of the Coffee High FFA Chapter.

Mary Schrieber of Wisconsin was elected central region vice president. She is a former member of the East Troy FFA Chapter.

Each year, during the National FFA Convention & Expo, six student members are elected by delegates to represent the organization as national officers. Delegates elect a president, secretary and vice presidents representing the country’s central, southern, eastern and western regions.

Throughout their year of service to the National FFA Organization, the officers will interact with business and industry leaders; thousands of FFA members and teachers; corporate partners; government and education officials; state FFA leaders; the general public; and more. The team will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members throughout the country and help set policies to guide the future of FFA and the next generation of leaders.

The National FFA Organization has more than one million student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Source: National FFA Organization