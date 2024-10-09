National FFA Celebrates One Million Members

If it feels like you see more blue-corduroy jackets around these days, you’re right. The National FFA Organization is celebrating a milestone this year as they’ve now reached over one million members. The total is now 1,027,273, an 8.6 percent year-over-year increase.

“We think that our FFA members across the country and our students realize how important Ag is, and it’s around them every day, right? As you and your listeners know, it’s from the food we eat to the clothes we wear to the fuel we put in our cars.

That’s Kristy Meyer, communications manager with FFA, on why they believe they’ve hit the one-million mark.

“But we also see that our students are realizing there’s an opportunity for many careers in agriculture. So, as they’re taking their high school classes, they’re looking into what their future might hold in a role in agriculture.”

Meyer says hitting one million members is a reason to be happy and excited, but there’s no reason to be content.

“I also think it’s imperative that we reach all those students who are taking these agriculture education classes and let them know that along with that Ag class is the opportunity to become a member of FFA and explore agriculture a little more. I don’t think we’re done by any stretch of the imagination. I think we have leaps and bounds to go.”

The 97th National FFA Convention and Expo will hit downtown Indianapolis in just a few weeks, October 23rd-26th, and we’ll be there to bring you the action.

