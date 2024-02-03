National Corn Growers Association Announces ‘Fields-of-Corn’ Photo Contest Winners

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) has announced the winners of their 2023 Fields-of-Corn photo contest. The organization says this year’s contest resulted in a record-breaking number of entrants and high-quality photo submissions.

The 2023 grand prize winner for Ready! (shown above) is no stranger to the Fields-of-Corn.com contest. Mary Morken of Casselton, North Dakota has been contributing since 2017.

In contrast, the award for Most Popular belongs to newcomer Michael Sanders of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin for Sunset on Another Harvest (shown below) with 2,850 votes.

The tenth contest began Sept. 1, and broke records with more than 600 photos across eight categories.

The new Red, White and Blue and the Farm Family Lifestyle categories were awarded solely on votes, providing judges with aid as six remaining categories were just short of impossible to narrow down.

Twenty-six winners across 15 states were awarded Visa gift cards, ranging from $100-$500 value.

To see all of the 2023 winners, visit Fields-of-Corn.com.