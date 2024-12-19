Natasha Cox Promoted by Farm Credit Mid-America to Senior VP of Agricultural Lending for Indiana

Natasha Cox, an ag leader from Benton County who has served as Farm Credit Mid-America‘s Regional VP of Ag Lending since 2014, has been promoted by the company to serve as their Senior Vice President of Agricultural Lending for Indiana effective January 1st.

She succeeds Steve Witges, who has served in that role with Farm Credit Mid-America since March 2019. Witges is retiring after having worked in the Farm Credit system for 30 years.

In addition to serving as an ag leader and executive with Farm Credit Mid-America, she and her husband Brent also own and operate Maple Island Farms near the town of Templeton in Benton County. They also have three kids: Brody, Alex, and Lydia.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead our Indiana team members as they continue to serve Hoosier farmers and producers. Our work to secure the future of agriculture and rural communities is important, not only in Indiana, but throughout Farm Credit Mid-America’s service territory,” Cox said. “In addition to supporting our team members as we provide reliable credit to farmers and rural residents, I am excited to continue deepening our relationships with agricultural partners, sharing our expertise and helping Indiana agriculture continue to thrive.”

Since joining Farm Credit Mid-America in 2004, Cox has held various roles serving Indiana farmers and leading team members. She most recently served as a regional vice president of ag lending for Indiana, leading a more than $1 billion portfolio.

Cox earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Economics from Purdue University. She currently serves on the Indiana Corn Marketing Council Board of Directors, the Purdue Center for Commercial Ag Advisory Board, the Indiana Department of Ag Advisory Board and the Ag Alumni Seeds Board of Directors. In 2022, Cox was named the Purdue Agriculture Distinguished Alumni.

Cox also serves on the Wabash Heartland Innovation Board of Directors, working with staff and producers to develop a global epicenter of digital agriculture in the Midwest using Internet of Things (loT) platforms. In 2020, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch appointed Cox to serve on the Indiana Grown Commission, helping Indiana Farmers have greater product markets.

“Natasha brings valuable experience and insights to this role and Farm Credit Mid-America as a whole,” says Tara Durbin, chief lending officer agriculture for Farm Credit Mid-America. “Her roots in Indiana’s agricultural community and her dedication to advancing meaningful partnerships will be an asset to our customer-owners, partners and team members.”

Source: Farm Credit Mid-America