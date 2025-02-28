NASDA Calls on Congress to Enact Ag Labor Reform

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) is calling on Congressional lawmakers to develop strategies to address agricultural labor stability challenges along with border security.

The new policy item, which was agreed upon by NASDA members during the 2025 Winter Policy Conference, states comprehensive agricultural labor reform is needed to allow access to the H-2A program for year-round agriculture industries, create a pathway to legal status for agriculture and agri-business workers who are employed and provide greater border security.

“Labor shortages in the agricultural industry affect the entire supply chain, making it more difficult for the country to compete in the global marketplace and weakening our local economies,” said Ted McKinney, CEO of NASDA. “Given the range of agricultural production represented by NASDA members and the nonpartisan nature of our organization, NASDA intends to continue to be actively engaged on labor reform at the national level.”

