Much of Northeastern Indiana Under Severe Drought

Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor.

Last week’s statewide average precipitation of 0.04 inches—according to USDA—has caused drought conditions to greatly expand and worsen across Indiana.

While over 96 percent of the state is abnormally dry, this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor says that nearly 44 percent of Indiana is under a moderate drought. In addition, a wide area across northeastern Indiana—including the entirety of Allen County and the city of Fort Wayne—are now considered to be under a severe drought. That area represents 10.52 percent of the state.

Drought conditions remain far worse in Ohio where 37 percent of the state is under a severe drought, 20 percent is facing an extreme drought, and 8 percent of Ohio—namely in the southeastern area of the state—is under an exceptional drought.

Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor.

Hoosier Ag Today Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says above normal temperatures are in store for this coming weekend and early next week. He says the next chance to see moisture “sneak” across the northern portion of the state is Tuesday afternoon and evening, however he calls it a “minor wave” of activity.

CLICK BELOW to hear Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin’s Indiana Farm Forecast for Friday, Oct. 18: