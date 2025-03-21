More Than $1.6 Million Raised During ‘Give FFA Day’

More than $1.6 million has been raised by the National FFA Organization during the tenth annual Give FFA Day. This is the most money raised for FFA in a single day—following more than $1.4 million that was donated during last year’s Give FFA Day event.

This money raised will directly support FFA and agricultural education for local FFA chapters, state FFA associations, and the National FFA as a whole.

Give FFA Day was created as a way to make a difference in the lives of FFA members across the country, growing the next generation of leaders who will feed, clothe and change the world. Formerly known as Future Farmers of America, the organization was rebranded to FFA because it now gives students skills to prepare for more than 350 careers in business, science, engineering, education, communications, policy, and more. The school-based program also provides hands-on learning opportunities, which support students as they look to graduation and beyond.

“By contributing on Give FFA Day, supporters did more than just donate—they became part of a movement that empowers the next generation of leaders in agriculture,” said Molly Ball, President of the National FFA Foundation. “The funds raised will directly impact FFA members by helping them develop the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to shape the future of the industry and their communities. Whether enabling a student to attend a national convention, providing an iconic blue jacket, or supporting hands-on learning experiences, every gift transforms potential into achievement. We appreciate our donors championing a brighter future for our members, one gift at a time.”

People who donated money during Give FFA Day on Thursday, February 20, could choose whether to give to the National FFA or a state FFA association of their choice. Money raised this year will go toward supporting special programs and events, providing more than 150 iconic FFA blue jackets to students, supplementing travel costs for conferences and conventions, and paying for teacher support and resources throughout the year.

The National FFA Organization has more than 1,027,200 student members as part of 9,235 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

To learn more about the National FFA Organization, visit www.ffa.org.