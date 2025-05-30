More Rain for Southern Indiana Friday Followed by Dry Stretch for Whole State

Southern Indiana just can’t seem to catch a break from a rain standpoint. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin is tracking more rain for that part of the state in his Planting Weather Forecast presented by Beacon Credit Union.

Martin says that rain will largely hit southern Indiana Friday morning and midday with lingering showers through sunset.

“I think we can see anywhere from a quarter to three quarters of an inch of moisture at least Friday from I-70 southward. Meanwhile, up north, I don’t think we see any new moisture Friday, but there’s a system sagging southward out of Canada that does bring clouds and on again, off again, light shower action overnight Friday into Saturday. While southern Indiana sees big rains, we’re seeing maybe a few hundredths to a few tenths up north and everything’s done by sunrise Saturday.”

After that rain hiccup, Martin is expecting five dry days to follow.

“We expect a sunny, dry setup for Saturday, Sunday, and then Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Now, Saturday and Sunday, we are going to be seeing temperatures a little bit on the cool side, but then Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, we see those temperatures expand quite nicely, well above normal through that stretch. We’ll have good evaporation, fast dry down even in southern Indiana where we get the bigger rains. I do think that we could dry things out fairly quickly.”

Martin is tracking a strong frontal boundary making its way through Wednesday night and Thursday next week.

“We see showers and thunderstorms coming through. We’ll likely see two waves with this that bring us anywhere from a quarter to one and a half inches with coverage at 100% of the Hoosier State. Behind that we do dry down for another three-day stretch, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”