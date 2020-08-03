More Midsummer Rains to Benefit Indiana Crops

Another week of substantial rainfall replenished fields and improved crop conditions across the State, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels increased from the previous week.

The average temperature for the week was 74.1 degrees Fahrenheit, 0.6 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.07 inches to 6.12 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 2.61 inches. There were 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 2.

Timely rain events helped ward off drought concerns throughout much of the State, with some reports of localized flooding and ponding from the heavier rains in the southern part of the State. The plentiful moisture and warm temperatures kept corn and soybean progress ahead of the five-year average, with crop conditions improving slightly. 67 percent of the corn is in good to excellent condition, and 68 percent of soybeans have the same rating.

93 percent of the corn is silking, and 37 percent is in dough. 87 percent of soybeans are blooming and 54 percent are setting pods.

Hay production progressed more slowly last week due to the excessive rainfall. Livestock were reported to be in good condition and benefitting from renewed pasture growth, but heat has been a concern for some producers.

Pasture conditions improved slightly, despite muddy conditions in some areas. Other activities for the week included baling and marketing hay, monitoring pest levels, and attending extension programs.