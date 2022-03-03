More Farmers Needed to Tell Agriculture’s Story and to Advocate for Fair Policy

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/get-involved-wrap.mp3

Indiana ag organizations are calling on you to get involved. Whether it’s promoting the product you grow or fighting for friendlier ag legislation, they can use your help.

Warren County farmer Brian Martin, president of Indiana Pork, says that, in the end, the best person to help sell bacon or pork will be the folks that raise it.

“In the last 30 years of my career, we’ve watched the number of farmers get smaller and today it’s well under one percent of the population. So, we need every person that is interested in sharing the story, the good story, of farming, whether it’s grain or pork, with the folks that consume it. The 99 percent that don’t know the story. There are multiple opportunities to join. [Indiana Pork] is a great organization, and anyone that has interest, whether it’s a show pig or in industry, can be involved.”

Mike Beard farms in Clinton County and has been involved for quite some time. He is a past president of the Indiana Corn Growers Association and has also served on boards for the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, Indiana Soybean Alliance, United Soybean Board, and Indiana Pork. He’s also a past county chair for Indiana Farm Bureau. He says if you don’t want bad things to happen to you, get involved and know what’s going on.

“Indiana Corn Growers Association represents an awful lot of farmers across Indiana, but we are not effective unless we have people that are willing to step to the telephone, write a letter, attend an event to make the legislators attending, or listening, or reading understand the issue.”

Indiana Farm Bureau is the largest grassroots farm organization in the state with more than 250,000 members. President Randy Kron says that doesn’t mean they’re not looking for more.

“For more than 100 years, Indiana Farm Bureau has promoted agriculture in Indiana through public education, member engagement, and by advocating for agricultural and rural needs. As a true grassroots organization, when you are an INFB member, you are helping to drive the success of Hoosier agriculture. Our members have opportunities to make a real difference when it comes to agriculture in Indiana, as well as in their own communities, through education, programming and advocacy at the local, state and national level.”

These Indiana ag organizations (among others) represent you at the statehouse, in Washington, D.C., and to consumers across the country. Click one to see how you can get involved.

Indiana Pork

Indiana Corn Growers Association

Indiana Corn Marketing Council

American Dairy Association Indiana

Indiana Farm Bureau

Indiana Beef Cattle Association