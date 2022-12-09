More Efficient, Sustainable Fertilizer From Anuvia

Making fertilizer that delivers plant nutrition more efficiently and is more sustainable for today and tomorrow- that is the mission of Anuvia Plant Nutrients. Anuvia chief commercial officer Hugh MacGillivray describes their novel dry fertilizer.

“It’s biobased. We call it SymTRX. We’re taking different organic food stocks- think of things like food waste, manures, organics coming from wastewater treatment plants- we’re taking that and repurposing it, breaking it down to amino acids and peptides, and then we’re adding inorganic nutrients to that. They’re binding and we create a complexed, biobased nutrient product that is more efficient than conventional nutrition.”

MacGillivray says 3 million acres of use and over 500 trials show SymTRX is yielding more bushels on the farm.

“We’ve had it in the market since 2017. We’ve seen a very consistent yield improvement versus conventional nutrition. We’re seeing a 5% yield increase very consistently. We see about a three to ten times return on investment for the grower.”

Now, they’re adding a microbial technology that will allow growers to reduce the amount of phosphate used on an annual basis. That product is called SymTRX XP.

“If you think about a corn grower that puts on 60 pounds of phosphate, if they put SymTRX XP into their fertilizer program that will allow them to draw down their phosphate use down to 50 and get the same outcome or better than what they did if they had put 60 pounds of phosphate on.”

If you’re interested in higher yield, healthier soils, and a smaller environmental footprint, MacGillivray says it’s pretty easy.

“It doesn’t require a change of practice. It really doesn’t require new equipment. It gets handled in conventional ways. It’s very much like a normal dry fertilizer, just better.”

You can learn more at anuviaplantnutrients.com.